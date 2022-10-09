ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Josh Allen threw a career-high 424 yards with four touchdowns as the Bills routed the Steelers 38-3.

Backed up on their own two yard-line because of a muffed kickoff return, Allen threw a 98-yard bomb to Gabriel Davis for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game. That was the afternoon in a nutshell.

It did take a while for the Bills to get rolling on all cylinders. Tyler Bass had a field goal blocked, the Steelers kicked a field goal, and then the Bills had to settle for a field goal after getting stopped in the red zone. Then, Allen was intercepted by his former teammate Levi Wallace in the end zone.

Then, the floodgates opened. Allen connected with Davis on a beautiful one-handed 62-yard touchdown with Minkah Fitzpatrick draped all over him. Davis finished with three catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

After the Steelers went three-and-out, Allen connected with Diggs on a 15-yard touchdown. Diggs wound up with eight grabs for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Before the half, a pair of Bills’ rookies got firsts. Khalil Shakir caught the first touchdown of his career. He stepped up in the absence of Isaiah McKenzie to the tune of three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. That was followed up by Kaiir Elam’s first interception of his career. The Bills lead 31-3 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, where the Bills nearly scored before Quintin Morris fumbled at the goal line, the Bills finally got another one of their rookies a keepsake. James Cook sprinted in for a 24-yard touchdown on the final play the first-team offense would play. It was also the first rushing touchdown by a running back this season for the Bills.

Allens’ final stat line came out to 424 yards with four touchdowns, one interception, with 20 completions on 31 attempts. His yardage was also the most for a Bills quarterback in a regulation game.

The Bills held Najee Harris to just 20 yards on eleven attempts. Kenny Pickett had 327 yards but threw no touchdowns and one interception.

The Bills will now turn their attention to their rivals from Kansas City, looking to redeem themselves after last year’s playoff collapse. They will travel to Missouri to take on the Chiefs on Sunday, October 16th at 4:25 p.m.