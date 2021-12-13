Allen fights through injury to deliver courageous performance

TAMPA, Fla. (WROC) — There is a lot of credit to spread around for the Bills’ comeback that nearly resulted in a victory, but of course the quarterback was the biggest reason.

Josh Allen totaled over 400 combined yards, over 300 yards passing and 100 rushing, three touchdowns, and was an absolute beast leading this team into overtime. And he did it all on an injured ankle, an ankle that needed to be in a walking boot in the press conference afterward.

“A guy you can rally around, a guy who was in pain. You saw the pain he was in and he was still asking for QB runs and still asking to put it on his back,” said center Mitch Morse. “When you have a guy like that step into the huddle, you’re so prideful in having a quarterback like that. You want to do everything in your power to help him lead our team down the field.”

“Doesn’t surprise me, doesn’t surprise you I’m sure. That’s why the guys love him, that’s why he’s our quarterback,” said head coach Sean McDermott.

Allen struggled in the first half and was constantly under pressure and was sacked three times. But the offensive line gave him time to operate in the second half and Allen rose to the occasion.

“That’s our general, for sure,” said Devin Singletary. “He’s a dog, no matter what he’s going to give us his all and it showed.”

“He’s a warrior and everybody sees that. When a team rallies around a guy like that, it’s going to be hard to beat,” said Dawson Knox, who caught another touchdown against the Bucs. “The way he puts the team on his back, dealing with whatever injury he’s got right now, there’s no other guy I’d rather lead us into a game.”

There was some discussion on the field on what Allen could do, what he was limited in, but as for turning to a backup quarterback, Allen said simply there was no way that he was coming out.

Sean McDermott had no update on the status of Allen’s injured ankle after the game. ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reports that he will have an MRI on Monday.