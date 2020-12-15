Allen, Diggs ’20: Bills political parody sign doesn’t violate town code, Irondequoit supervisor says

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a Sunday Night Football win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in the driver’s seat to win their first division title in decades.

The team scored another win Tuesday in Irondequoit.

Town Supervisor Dave Seeley took to Twitter to tell residents the political parody signs seen about town, seemingly endorsing Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs for the White House, do not violate the town code.

“So, we’ve gotten enough inquiries (seriously, several of them) about this, I suppose a PSA is warranted,” Seeley wrote. “This [sign] is not a violation of Section 235.133 of the Irondequoit, New York Town Code, which regulates temporary political signage. It is awesome. Go Bills! #BillsMafia”

(…sigh)



So, we've gotten enough inquiries (seriously, several of them) about this, I suppose a PSA is warranted.



This is NOT a violation of Section 235.133 of the @irondequoit_ny Town Code, which regulates Temporary Political Signage.



It is awesome.



Go Bills! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ayyHas8LPB — Dave Seeley (@daveseeley430) December 15, 2020

Bills will look to lock up the AFC East with a victory this Saturday afternoon against the Denver Broncos, which is only available for viewing through the NFL Network.