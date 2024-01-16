ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When linebacker AJ Klein was cut from the Bills just over a month ago, he wasn’t expecting to be playing in the playoffs on Sunday, calling the signals on defense thanks to an injury to Terrel Bernard.

In fact, he had a vacation planned for Key West for that same weekend. His RV was ready to head south, but thankfully for the Bills, that itinerary was changed. The 11-year NFL veteran played hero, a script right out of a movie.

“It’s like the Griswolds going on vacation,” said head coach Sean McDermott, referring to National Lampoon’s Vacation. “We stopped him, I think, just short of Walley World. And he came back and he put the uniform on and had to go out there and play. I think that’s pretty special right there. So I applaud AJ for that and pretty remarkable. I should applaud his family as well.”

Klein was signed to the practice squad on Thursday, elevated to the active roster due to an injury to Tyrel Dodson, and led the defense with eleven tackles. He was also instrumental in guiding a defense that was missing several key pieces.

“I always say you gotta get your feet wet,” said Klein. “The first few plays obviously weren’t great. But I knocked the rust off and it’s like riding a bike.”

He signed to the team’s practice squad in September, was added to the 53-man roster in October, and was released in December when the team activated Dawson Knox from injured reserve.

“I was at peace with it,” said Klein of his release. “But playoff football comes around and you start to get the itch. I was on my couch watching every single game screaming at the TV, cheering for the guys. I’m a fan of football, too.”

“To call him and say hey, ‘You know that retirement thing you were talking about? Let’s put that off a little bit here,'” said McDermott. “Everything happens for a reason. God works in mysterious ways and we’re very fortunate that he came back.”

Klein provided a dependable presence as he played alongside rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, who is ten years his junior.

“I love seeing AJ out here. That’s my old guy, that’s like my uncle,” said rookie linebacker Dorian Williams. “I love my guy AJ. He balled out today and he did his thing. That’s expected. Even if he just came off the couch playing with his kids, it doesn’t matter.”

“For me, the opportunity comes, the itch comes, I’m not going to turn down the opportunity to possibly, hopefully, help this team win a Super Bowl,” said Klein. “I’ve been there before back in 2015 and I know what it feels like. You can say I’m chasing that feeling again.”

It was a balmy 80 degrees in Key West on Sunday, a far cry from the 16 degrees in Orchard Park at kickoff. As Klein put it, it seems like every time he comes back here it snows.

Forecasts aren’t any warmer for next week when the Bills take on the Chiefs, but you can be sure he’d still rather be on the field than on vacation.