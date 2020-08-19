AJ Epenesa is learning from the best on the Bills defensive line

SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 27: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) looks on before the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl football game between the USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 27, 2019 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills defensive line room is stacked 25 years of NFL experience between Trent Murphy, Mario Addison, and Jerry Hughes.

AJ Epenesa, the Bills highest draft pick in 2020, is fortunate to be surrounded by such experience on his first NFL roster. The former Iowa standout is learning more than just the playbook, how to be a better man from the veterans.

“They’re explaining all these things to me when we’re on the field, and Coach Washington teaches us a lot in the media room,” said Epenesa. “I’m fortunate to have the vets like this to learn from.”

Eric Washington, Bills new defensive line coach, knows the McDermott defense from his time in Carolina, and has been a great help to Epenesa’s growth as a potential starter.

“He means business,” said Epenesa. “He gets you riled up and makes you want to play for him.”

Playing for Washington means getting “comfortable being uncomfortable”, taking reps at every spot on the defensive line. He has already seen growth in himself, and looks forward to continuing to develop versatility with the help of the Bills staff.

Even with all of the differences of a COVID training camp, Epenesa was not really surprised by anything, only the different times players can enter the building due to testing protocol. He learned the playbook virtually, as all of the league’s rookies did, but felt comfortable doing so. With no preseason games, the d-line is doing the most to prepare everyone for in-game performance in a practice setting.

“When it comes to physical reps, we’re overloading it because our time is so condensed.”