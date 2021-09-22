After slow start, Josh Allen remains his biggest critic

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After finishing second in last year’s MVP voting, quarterback Josh Allen has gotten off to a slow start. Allen finished last season with 4,544 and 37 touchdowns while completing almost 70% of his passes.

Through two games, that number has sunk to 56%. Allen acknowledges his slow start and said that sometimes his competitive nature can hurt him.

“I want it so bad,” said Allen. “It’s hard to tone down that aspect when I expect something out of myself and something I can do regularly in practice. There’s sometimes a couple of times in the games where I’ve missed and maybe I’ve let it affect me too much.”

By the numbers, there was not much improvement from Allen from week one to week two. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott thought Allen improved even if it didn’t show up in the box score.

“There was a lot of growth between week one and week two that maybe is not being talked about amongst you guys and I think that in it of itself is good enough for me,” said McDermott. “You look at even a couple of throws that were within five yards of the line of scrimmage. When you go back and look at the tape, those throws aren’t made by every quarterback in the league the way Josh made them and when he made them.”

“Some [tipped passes] here or there, things that don’t go in your favor all the time,” said Allen, remarking on some bad breaks he’s caught the first two weeks. “That’s football and that’s why we go out there and play it.”

“I want to be great. I want to be the best that I can be and the best quarterback that I can be for this team and I’m going to strive every day to be that guy.”

When Allen is his harshest critic, Stefon Diggs is always the guy to seek him out for a mental lift.

“He can see when maybe I’m being a little too hard on myself,” said Allen.

Allen will look to get back on track this Sunday at home against the Washington Football Team, who are coming off of a stunning last-second victory over the New York Giants.