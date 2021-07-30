After challenging season, Bills Cody Ford opens up about improving his mental health

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 19: Cody Ford #70 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Kansas City beats Buffalo 26 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2020 season was not an easy one for Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford.

The former second-round pick missed more than half of the season with a knee injury and said it was tough to watch the team’s success from the couch with a cast on.

But that disappointing season may have been a blessing.

“It gave me time to think gave me time to rediscover myself and figure out what’s my “why” again and why I’m doing this,” said Ford on Friday.

Ford’s “why” was his grandfather, his best friend growing up. They talked of Ford’s NFL dream often, but his grandfather died while Ford was in college.

“It was so much pressure of just being in the NFL and still figuring things out. I kind of lost sight of that,” said Ford. “This whole offseason I’ve dug deep. I went back home a few times.”

“I heard this one quote in college ‘you’ve got to go back to where you was to get to where you’re going’, so that’s what I did.”

Ford did more than that. He found a mental coach and says it has helped a lot.

“It was just me getting my feelings out. As a young man, sometimes that’s hard. But being in that room and on zooms and whatnot, just being able to go one-on-one with her and express my feelings… once I get it out it allows me to have a reset and a clear mind on things,” said Ford. “When I get onto the field I don’t have to worry about what’s going on, I can just play ball.”

Despite missing all those games, Bills GM Brandon Beane said after last season he still thought Ford was among the Bills’ top five offensive linemen last season. Ford said today that for Beane to say that, it shows they still believe in him and he needs to believe in himself just as much.

That’s the rehab that apparently mattered more to Ford this offseason.