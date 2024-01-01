BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/WROC) — It all comes down to Week 18 for the Buffalo Bills, and their AFC East title-deciding matchup against the Miami Dolphins will air on Sunday Night Football. The primetime matchup is slated for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff and will air on NBC.

The Bills are coming off a 27-21 victory over the Patriots on Sunday, and with the Dolphins being routed by the Ravens 56-19, a winner-takes-all matchup for an AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference is set.

The stakes are higher for Buffalo, who have yet to secure a spot in the playoffs and are at risk of missing out completely with a loss, although that hinges on other matchups around the AFC.

The simplest postseason scenario for the Bills could be summarized with an iconic Al Davis quote: “Just win, baby.” A victory over Miami, who has already punched their postseason ticket, would send Buffalo to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and earn them at least two home playoff games, should they advance in the wild card round.

However, if the Bills were to lose to the Dolphins on Sunday, they would need the following to happen around the AFC to sneak in as a wild card:

Pittsburgh to lose against Baltimore (Saturday, 4:30pm on ESPN) OR

Jacksonville to lose to Tennessee (Sunday, 1:00pm on CBS/WROC) OR

Houston and Indianapolis to tie (Saturday, 8:15pm on ESPN)

With Buffalo vs. Miami being the final game of the Week 18 slate, the Bills will know whether or not they’ve secured a playoff spot before kickoff due to the above games already being over with.

Needless to say, it will be a nervy week for Bills Mafia leading up to Sunday night’s tilt in Miami.

Coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 11:30 a.m. on WROC.

If the Bills DO make the playoffs, games are scheduled Saturday, Sunday and Monday next week. Recapping: Bills beat Miami, they’re home. Bills lose, but still get in, they’re on the road.