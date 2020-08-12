A.J. Klein reunites with Sean McDermott, impressed with younger linebackers

Bills linebacker A.J. Klein is entering his eighth season in the NFL, and decided to come to Buffalo to reunite with his former defensive coordinator, Sean McDermott.

Klein most recently played in New Orleans, but spent the first four years of his career playing under McDermott in Carolina. He sees promise in the Bills, and is looking forward to being a part of something special.

“This is a young team that’s eager to win, and is on the cusp of something great,” said Klein. “I want to cap off my career with a championship before I retire.”

Klein is already impressed with the younger linebackers, including Tremaine Edmunds, who he says is bigger than him. He sees an elite level of play throughout the defense, and already knows the playbook.

“It’s a system that once you learn it, it allows you to play fast and free and I just think it allows great communication from the back seven to the d-line to the linebackers,” said Klein. It allows everyone to play fast together and it works. It works, it’s tried and tested and it works.”

Beyond the defensive scheme, Klein also knows the process can be successful in Buffalo because of the character of the team McDermott and Brandon Beane built.

“It’s deeper than just the Xs and Os, and deeper than finding the best players at each position,” said Klein. “They do a great job of finding guys in the draft, in free agency that allow us to be successful”