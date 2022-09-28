ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Dane Jackson said it meant a lot to be back at practice on Wednesday. He added that it felt he’s been out a month.

Actually, he was back in pads only nine days after a very nervy ambulance ride to the hospital.

“It was scary way on to the hospital not being able to move or anything like that,” said Jackson. “Really the unknown was the most scary part really. Once I knew everything was good then I kind of relaxed.”

The soreness is going away and Jackson says he feels good. It didn’t hurt that Bills fans weren’t afraid to show their love.

“I got letters to my house,” said Jackson. “Edible arrangements to my door. It was crazy. I really truly do appreciate that from the heart. Shoutout to everybody that reached out and was truly concerned for me.”

Jackson was back in the team facility the day after the injury so his teammates aren’t surprised to see him practicing. They even can joke about it.

“I said, ‘man you got a slinky neck’,” said Von Miller. “If you didn’t have a loose neck like that then it could’ve been a little bit worse. You can kind of laugh about it, but it definitely was a serious situation and it’s just the ugly side of our sport. It’s just a true blessing that he was able to come out alright. He’s got some angels over him for sure.”

“I’m here,” said Jackson. “I’m alive. I’m standing. Everybody seen the hit and they know it could’ve been a lot worse. Just for me to be here nothing structural, walking back in the locker room with my teammates it’s just a blessing. I can’t do nothing else but smile.”

Playing in the game Sunday is not yet really a focus for Jackson who was in a non contact jersey Wednesday and is taking it day by day. That’s the same attitude he had in that ambulance.

“I was just worried about my future at that point,” said Jackson. “Not worried about anything football related.”