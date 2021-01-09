4 Observations: Bills survive, advance 27-24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Buffalo Bills have won their first division championship in 25 years, and some Bills Mafia fans in our area have been waiting their whole life for the Bills to win a division game, an emotional scene for those watching the game.

"It's an indescribable feeling. I was 5 years old when they last won a playoff game, so this is, this is great. It feels like a big monkey has just been lifted off. Everyone is just happy and relieved and it's a beautiful thing when the bills win in western New York," said Max Cohen, been a fan whole life.