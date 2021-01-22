                                                 
January 24 2021 06:40 pm

26 Shirts releases special edition Bills t-shirt for a good cause

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Bills fans who love that Bills pump-up video can now have a shirt with one of the sayings from it, while also helping a good cause.

26 Shirts Founder Del Reid unveiled this new shirt design, with the saying “Mount Up.”

It’s from good morning football host Kyle Brandt’s pump-up video, which the Bills released on social media before last weekend’s divisional playoff game against the Ravens.

The video has become a fan favorite, and it even played on the jumbotron at the game last Saturday.

For every shirt purchased, $8,000 will be donated to the “Little Portion Friary”, which is a local homeless shelter.

The design is available online through January 26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss