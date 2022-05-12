BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills’ 2022 schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday night. Official updates will be included on this page as they come in.

We already know the Bills’ first two opponents: They’ll face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL’s season opener in Week 1, and they will host the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The 2022 opponents are also known. Those are based on a rotation of divisions the AFC East will face and the Bills’ finish in their division.

The Bills will have nine road games this season and only eight home games. The AFC had the extra home game last year when the league transitioned to the 17-game schedule.

Bills 2022 home opponents

Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Packers, Vikings

Bills 2022 road opponents

Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Bears, Lions, Rams

Confirmed games on the Bills 2022 schedule

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:15 p.m.

