(WSYR-TV) — Buddy Boeheim began his final season at Syracuse as a preseason all-ACC selection, and he will end his Orange career with an all-ACC first-team selection.

Boeheim, who led the conference in scoring during the regular season, is the only Syracuse Orange to receive any postseason honors, although Jesse Edwards did receive two votes for ‘Most Improved Player.’ 

After Saturday’s loss to Miami to close out the regular season, a game in which Boeheim scored 30 points, Buddy locked up first in the ACC in points-per-game (19.3), Points (599), free-throw percentage (89.1), minutes-per-game (38:13) and minutes (1,184:45). He ranked second in 3-point field-goal average (2.74), field goals (208), and 3-point field goals (85). 

Boeheim joins CJ Fair, Rakeem Christmas, Mike Gbinije and Elijah Hughes as SU players to receive all-ACC first team honors. 

Heading into the ACC Tournament, Boeheim ranks second on Syracuse’s career 3-point list with 301, and 13th in career points with 1,751.  

Syracuse will play Florida State in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at noon. 

Here is a complete look at the 2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Awards:

Player of Year: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest 

Rookie of Year: Paolo Banchero, Duke 

Coach of Year: Steve Forbes, Wake Forest 

Defensive Player of Year: Mark Williams, Duke 

Most Improved Player: Dereon Seabron, NC State 

Sixth Man of Year: Matthew Cleveland, Florida State 

2021-22 All-ACC Team 

First Team 

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380 

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373 

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372 

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315 

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241 

Second Team 

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192 

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166 

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161 

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148 

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147 

Third Team 

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131 

Mark Williams, Duke, 119 

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119 

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106 

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105 

Honorable Mention 

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84 

PJ Hall, Clemson, 72 

John Hugley, Pitt, 54 

Charlie Moore, Miami, 42 

Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38 

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22 

AJ Griffin, Duke, 22 

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20 

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15 

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15 

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team). 

ACC Player of the Year 

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 41 votes 

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 31 

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6 

ACC Freshman of the Year 

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 72 votes 

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 4 

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1 

Trevor Keels, Duke, 1 

ACC Defensive Player of the Year 

Mark Williams, Duke, 46 votes 

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 20 

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 7 

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3 

Charlie Moore, Miami, 2 

ACC Most Improved Player 

Dereon Seabron, NC State, 33 votes 

PJ Hall, Clemson, 28 

Mark Williams, Duke, 4 

John Hugley, Pitt, 4 

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 3 

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2 

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 2 

James Karnik, Boston College, 1 

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 1 

ACC Sixth Man of the Year 

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State, 52 votes 

El Ellis, Louisville, 6 

Anthony Walker, Miami, 6 

Khadim Sy, Wake Forest, 6 

Kadin Shedrick, Virginia, 5 

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2 

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1 

ACC Coach of the Year 

Steve Forbes, Wake Forest, 40 votes 

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke, 19 

Mike Brey, Notre Dame, 13 

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 3 

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 1 

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 1 

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1 

All-ACC Defensive Team 

Mark Williams, Duke, 77 votes 

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 69 

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55 

Charlie Moore, Miami, 45 

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 33 

All-Rookie Team 

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 77 votes 

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 73 

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 72 

AJ Griffin, Duke, 66 

Trevor Keels, Duke, 50 