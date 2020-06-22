1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Browns’ Hunt ‘blessed’ for another chance after traffic stop

Sports

by: TOM WITHERS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cleveland. Scared he jeopardized his NFL career when police found a small amount of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop, Hunt, who served an eight-game league suspension last season for physical altercations while with Kansas City, said Monday, June 22, 2020, that he’s grateful the Browns have stood by him.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kareem Hunt knows he’s run out of second chances.

“I’ve got to do better,” he said.

Scared he jeopardized his NFL career when police found a small amount of marijuana in the Browns running back’s car during a traffic stop, Hunt, who served an eight-game league suspension last season for two physical altercations while with Kansas City, said Monday that he’s grateful the Browns have stood by him.

“I’m blessed that the Browns gave me another opportunity,” Hunt said on a Zoom conference call. “So, yes, I’m lucky to have another opportunity to play football. You never know. Honestly, I’m just blessed to play the game, so I’ll always feel lucky to play football.

“I know any second it can be gone.”

When he was pulled over in January, Hunt told a Rocky River Police officer that the incident could ruin him if it became public. During a search, police also found an open container of vodka in a backpack on the back seat.

Hunt was only cited for speeding, but he admitted to the officer he would have failed a league drug test at the time.

Days later, Hunt received a strong reprimand from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who said the actions “were not acceptable.” The team also pledged to keep working with the 24-year-old, who had been disciplined by Commissioner Roger Goodell for shoving and kicking a woman during an argument in a hotel hallway while he played for the Chiefs.

The Browns signed the Cleveland-area native before last season and Hunt stayed clear of trouble while also undergoing counseling.

He said the misstep this off-season was inexcusable.

“I would say that was out of character,” he said. “I learned from it, I’ve been working to become a better person each and every day. Definitely not looking for anything like that to happen again. I’ve been working. Now I’m just focused on football, working out and getting ready for this season.

“I’ve got to do better. Shouldn’t have done it. Ready to move on from that and focus on football.”

The Browns are counting on it.

They see Hunt as a valuable and versatile piece to their offense. Hunt has been “cross-training” during the club’s virtual off-season program, attending meetings with both the running backs and wide receivers as he learns new coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

But his top priority is acting more professionally off the field, and Hunt said Stefanski and Andrew Berry, the club’s executive vice president of football operations, have made it clear to him that they won’t tolerate bad behavior.

“I’ve got to be smarter and cannot be doing stuff like that,” Hunt said. “We had a good talk. They see me on the field as a guy who is going to make some plays this year and help the team win. That is what I have been looking forward to. We have been talking. I keep in touch with coach all the time about what he wants to see.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunt said he’s been working out and “staying low key.”

“I have been pretty much hanging with the family,” he said. “Talking to my close people, going out there working, doing stuff in the community, helping people out. It has been a crazy time in the world. Everybody has to try to be the best person they can be right now.”

The Browns, who are looking to bounce back after falling far short of expectations in 2019, signed Hunt to a one-year tender in March. They see him as a perfect complement to star running back Nick Chubb, and Hunt would like nothing more than to earn a long-term contract with Cleveland.

“I think we can do something special here,” he said. “I want to get that Super Bowl feeling and I believe we can do it here in my hometown. That would be bigger than anything, for me. I would definitely like to be a part of something like this. Everybody is here I care about. I know everybody in the whole town. I would not mind playing for the Browns for a long time.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss