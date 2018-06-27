Brother of NY Giants player arrested in Geneva after death in NJ

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Jenkins

GENEVA, NY (WROC) - The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been arrested in Ontario County following the death of a man at the player's home in New Jersey.

According to reports, the body of Roosevelt Rene, a family friend, was found in the basement of Jenkins home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been officially released, but according to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, Jenkins' brother William Jenkins has been located and arrested in Geneva.

Anderson reports William Jenkins is being held in Ontario County Jail on manslaughter charges and faces extradition back to New Jersey.