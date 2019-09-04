Brooklyn Nets player charged with assaulting girlfriend

FILE- In this July 14, 2019, file photo, Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas. Kurucs was arrested in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend inside his apartment. Police say the 32-year-old woman claims she had a verbal dispute with Kurucs in his apartment on June 27, when he struck and choked her. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets player Rodions Kurucs has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend inside his apartment.

The 21-year-old Latvian-born small forward turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned on a misdemeanor assault charge. He’s due back in court Oct. 21.

Police say the 32-year-old woman claims she had a verbal dispute with Kurucs in his Brooklyn apartment on June 27 and he choked her. She says he also struck her.

The Daily News reports that Kurucs’ lawyer noted there are no photos of the alleged assault and the woman didn’t report the incident for nearly two months. He says the two then flew together to Las Vegas the day after the alleged assault.

The Nets released a statement saying they’re in “the process of gathering more information.”