Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Broncos coach apologizes after suggesting NFL free of racism

Sports

by: ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaks after an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The NFL Draft is April 23-25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Fle)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is apologizing for suggesting discrimination and racism aren’t problems in the NFL.

“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong,” Fangio said in an apology posted on the team’s Twitter account Wednesday.

“While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives,” Fangio added. “I should have been more clear and I am sorry.”

Fangio said he only meant to convey that in his experience, those ills didn’t exist in locker rooms or on the playing field where teams rallied behind common goals. “Unfortunately, we don’t live or work only within those confines,” Fangio said. “Outside of those lines — both in the NFL and society — there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.”

He concluded his lengthy apology by saying, “I look forward to listening to the players — both individually and collectively — to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change.”

Fangio, a 61-year-old white head coach, faced plenty of blowback on social media and was criticized as being tone-deaf afterhis comments in a video call with members of the media on Tuesday. He had suggested discrimination and racism weren’t issues in the NFL.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs tweeted, “Is he blind??” and his teammate, running back Chris Carson, called Fangio “a joke.” Diggs and Carson are black.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy told ESPN’s Golic and Wingo that while he concurred with Fangio’s view of an NFL meritocracy on the playing field, the league wasn’t immune to society’s ills. “To say there’s no racism and no problem, I think, really is not recognizing the situation,” Dungy said.

Fangio’s original comments came in the context of explaining diverse NFL locker rooms rallying around common causes of teamwork and goal-setting.

Fangio began Tuesday’s call with a repudiation of the white police officer in Minneapolis who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed.

Prosecutors on Wednesday expanded their caseagainst the officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death, charging three of the officers with aiding and abetting a murder and upgrading the charges against the officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck to second-degree murder.

Fangio on Tuesday called Floyd’s death “a societal issue that we all have to join in to correct,” and he added that he’s encouraged his players to peacefully protest such injustices. He also said professional sports offers society a blueprint of sorts on how to better get along because coaches, players and staff from diverse backgrounds unite in common quests.

Later in the call, Fangio was asked about the evolution of player activism over racial injustice and excessive use of force against minorities. He responded, “I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We’re a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great atmosphere. Like I alluded to earlier, we’re lucky. We all live together joined as one for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

Critics said that statement ignored the dearth of NFL minority head coaches, general managers and team presidents as well as QB Colin Kaepernick’s inability to land an NFL job after he sparked a movement by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to call attention to social injustices and excessive use of police force against minorities.

__

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss