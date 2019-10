Brockport senior Emily Parker came up clutch in sectionals over the weekend.

Twice.

Parker scored both Brockport overtime goals in a sectional quarterfinal win over Mercy Saturday. She got the game winner with less than two minutes to play.

She had two more goals in Brockport’s 5-0 first round win last Wednesday. The Blue Devils play again in the semis this Wednesday.

They will do it with the UR Medicine Player of the Week.