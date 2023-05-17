ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz is set to be inducted into the Oak Hill Country Club’s Hill of Fame Wednesday.

Nantz will be the 46th person inducted. A ceremony taking place at 3 p.m. will honor Nantz’s career in broadcast journalism. Organizers say it will highlight his calls, commentary, and his accomplishments.

The Oak Hill Country Club will immortalize Nantz with a bronze plaque to one of Oak Hill’s many trees surrounding the 13th hole of the East course.

“We are excited to add Jim Nantz to a distinguished list of recipients,” Oak Hill President Jim Merkley said in a statement. “He possesses a certain intangible quality which is always uplifting for those consuming his broadcasts. He has a gift for connecting the competition he is calling to every listener and viewer, and Jim elevates the contributions of those around him while inspiring excellence.”

Nantz spent his entire broadcasting career at CBS winning many awards — including three Emmys, the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Media Award, the Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, and the 2021 Old Tom Morris Award. He also recently called the Super Bowl, the Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship, and The Masters.

The Hill of Fame was founded in 1956, and has inducted golfers such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Francis Ouimet, and more.