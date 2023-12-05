With the winter sports season fully cranked up in Section Five, it’s time to name another Player of the Week. This week’s winner is a senior who got his squad off to a superb start.

Reggie Smith Jr. led Brighton to the championship in the season opening Al Masino Tournament at Eastridge High School.

Smith poured in 40 points Friday night in the semifinals. He then torched the tournament host squad for 34 more in the championship. You’ll be shocked to hear that Smith was named tourney MVP.

The Bruins are 2-0 to open the season and perhaps a force to reckoned with thanks to our Player of the Week.