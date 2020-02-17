Bishop Kearney’s stellar junior class ready for state title push

Kings have made the state semifinals the last two seasons

When a trio of Bishop Kearney 7th graders- Saniaa Wilson, Marianna Freeman, and Camille Wright, emerged on the scene four years ago, they had some lofty goals.



“In 12th grade, or even 11th or 10th grade, we could each be averaging 30 points per game,” said Freeman in 2015.



And even though they’re not combining for 90 points a game, their head coach Kevan Sheppard says everything is going as planned.



The Kings have made the state semifinals the past two seasons and are ready for more this time around.



“We want to finally be able to win and get that title for ourselves and be able to feel that other sense of accomplishment,” says Wright.



They’ll certainly be battle-tested- 13 of the teams 19 games this year have been against state-ranked teams and in those games, they’re 11-2.



“Personally, we just don’t want to face a better team in the postseason than we’ve faced during the regular season,” says Sheppard. “It’s the only way to prepare for it.”



While the team is filled with players getting college looks, no one’s getting more attention than Wilson, who is currently the 12th-ranked forward nationally in her class.



“Honestly, it just kind of motivates me to go even harder. Because now I can go even further if I work harder,” says Wilson. “It’s just good to see that what I put in I get something out of.”



“She opens the game up for the rest of us,” says Freeman. “When she gets going down low that allows the guards and the shooters to be wide open and hit the open three.”



And even if the 5th time isn’t the charm for the talented group of juniors at states they still have one more year to run it back.

