ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bishop Kearney Selects Hockey Girls’ team has returned from Sweden, and they came back with some bling.

The team recently won bronze with Team USA at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

They arrived at the airport Monday to cheers, hugs, and big smiles from families and former silver medal winners.

Molly Jordan plays defense for Bishop Kearney and reflects on the championship.

“Obviously bronze wasn’t what any of our team was going for at the start of the trip, but our team had to face a lot of adversity and these seven Bishop Kearney girls that were there did a great job,” Jordan said.

Bishop Kearney Selects trains hockey players from eighth grade all the way until 12th grade.

Each year, hockey players have the opportunity to go to the championship and if they qualify, they can be selected for Team USA.