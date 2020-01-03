Tre’Davious White: Team defense can overpower Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins

Football fans everywhere are eager to see Bills’ top cornerback Tre’Davious White and Texans’ four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins battle it out during Wild Card weekend.

White has allowed no touchdowns in his 599 snaps of coverage so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, Hopkins scored a touchdown against him, which is something White is trying to prevent on Saturday.

“Whenever he aligns to the left side, I need to be on my best game,” said White. “It’s going to take all 11 of us to limit him because we know he’s one of the best in the league.”

The rest of the defense is ready to help White out, and keep the pressure on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“It’s not high school 7 on 7 or one on one zero coverage and going from there,” said Micah Hyde. “We’re all out here trying to limit 10, that’s all you can do. He’s an explosive player, best hands in the league, and that’s why Watson’s always looking at him.”

Hyde’s praise was extended to White, noting a lot of hard off-season work for this year’s success.

“The respect finally came, but he’s been doing it for a few years now,” said Hyde.

Earlier this week, Hopkins posted a picture to Instagram of him catching a touchdown against White last season, captioned “2020 mood,” seemingly alluding to Saturday’s game.

The post has since been deleted and White refused to comment on the photograph ahead of the game.

“I just need to play my game,” said White.