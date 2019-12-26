RT Ty Nsekhe returns to practice

Bills right tackle Ty Nsekhe was limited in practice on Thursday for the first time since his ankle injury against Miami.

The 34-year-old veteran is unsure of his status for Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets, but is feeling good after his first practice.

“Getting back out there is just like riding a bike,” Nsekhe said. “I’m a vet, so I’ve been playing this game a while. If I play or if I don’t, it’s about timing mostly.”

Nsekhe hopes to be cleared by the medical staff for return by the wildcard game.