Rochester Bills fans board gates for Kansas City in early hours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even at five in the morning – Bills fans showed their spirit and energy for Sunday’s game as they headed out to Kansas City.

“I haven’t been to sleep, I’m ready to go,” said Gary Walker of Rochester, headed out with his wife. “I’m a number one fan, 25 years in the drought still going to be there.”

Joanie Dekoker says she’s been to all four superbowls the Bills were in back in the ’90s. She’s crossing her fingers – there will be a fifth.

“I started loving the Bills when I was 11, so 50 years ago,” she said. “I already had all my plans like three weeks ago around Christmas, I already planned everything, booked flights and bought tickets I figured if we don’t make it I could resell them so I was ready over three weeks ago,” She’s meeting up with some friends in Kansas City for the game.

Fans can expect a different experience than Buffalo when they arrive at Arrowhead Stadium. Rapid COVID-19 testing is not required for those sitting in upper, lower, or club levels of the stadium. And unlike New York, tailgating will be permitted. Also, something to keep in mind – Bills fans must quarantine for ten days upon their return back per the state regulations. Any violations of the regulations could subject you to a fine of up to $10,000.

“I’m self employed so it shouldn’t be a hassle for me the quarantine,” said Walker.

While leaving the airport is exciting – for some it’s emotional. Dekoker’s cutout of one diehard Bills fan – also known as Pancho Billa – died recently of cancer. She says his spirit is living on this weekend.

“He was like my son I was his second mom, we were really close. He has to be there in spirit,” she said.

As for Chiefs fans – their energy in the stadium will definitely be a challenge to face. But Walker and Dekoker aren’t scared.

“Chiefs is tough. I give them props. But Bills Mafia we number one going all the way,” said Walker.

“I’m probably going to be crying its just so emotional that we waited so long,” said Dekoker.