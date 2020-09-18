Pepsi offers to support Ontario County Bills fan’s neighborhood rivalry by putting up billboards around City of Rochester

(WIVB) – An Ontario County man who’s a lifelong Bills fan recently got back at his neighbor for flying a New York Jets flag.
Michael Mansfield painted his Bloomfield house Bills royal blue- gaining national attention in the process.
Now, Pepsi is offering Mansfield the chance to take his rivalry to the next level- with billboards around the City of Rochester, and even a commercial to run during football games.
The catch?
This tweet by Pepsi had to be retweeted 1,000 times- and it already has racked up 1,200 retweets as of Thursday evening.