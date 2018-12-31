Buffalo Bills’ 2019 opponents revealed

The list of teams the Buffalo Bills will play next season has been revealed.

As usual, the team will be playing AFC East rivals the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets both at home and away in 2019.

Other opponents at New Era Field will include the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins.

Away, the Bills will play the Tennessee Titans, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants.

The Bills posted the list of opponents late Sunday night.