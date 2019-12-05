Bills ‘don’t care about outside noise’ ahead of second primetime game

The Bills shined in the national spotlight in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

So much so, Buffalo’s week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was flexed to Sunday Night Football, their first primetime appearance since 2007.

“They say you may not ever be in this position in your career ever again,” said Jordan Poyer. “For us to hone in and take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us is big.”

It may be a big opportunity, but the Bills eyes’ are set on the playoffs.

“We get a lot of attention but we don’t really need it,” said Isaiah McKenzie. “We don’t really care, we just want to go out there and win.”

Before the Bills head to Heinz Field, they need to get passed Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

“We may not be fancy, but we believe in what we do,” said Sean McDermott.