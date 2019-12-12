Bills are full steam ahead, even after clinching playoff spot

The Bills need one more win to clinch a spot in the playoffs, but they are not going to give up once they earn their spot.

“That’s not a pro mindset,” said Dion Dawkins. “This is not a team that’s thinking like that.”

Two road trips against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football and the New England Patriots will be tougher tests for Buffalo. The Bills close out the regular season at home against the New York Jets.

“We’re not interested in getting one out of three, we want to get every one we play,” said Lee Smith. “If you didn’t have that mindset, good luck in the postseason.”