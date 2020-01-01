Bills won’t be rattled by J.J. Watt return

The Texans defense was not one of the strengths of their team this year.

It’s about to get a whole lot stronger.

J.J. Watt was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday and is expected to play against the Bills this weekend. The Buffalo offensive line is fully aware of the headache he will present.

“Two time defensive player of the year. His name speaks for itself,” Quinton Spain said. “A lot of teams game plan him and that’s exactly what we have to do. We have to account for him. We can’t let him game-change the game.”

Watt’s career, of late, has been decimated by injuries. He had two back surgeries in 2016 and suffered a broken leg in 2017, forcing him to miss 24 of the 32 games those two seasons.

This year, a torn pectoral muscle knocked him out of the lineup after eight games. It was originally thought to be season-ending. Watt even tweeted an official announcement in late October that he would not be able to finish the season.

Watt admitted before Christmas that there is risk of re-injury by coming back after just over two months away.

“He’s a special player and he’s been doing it at a high level for a very long time,” Mitch Morse said. “I have nothing but respect for the guy and the circumstances he’s been through these last few seasons, coming back from injuries.”

“JJ Watt is a high-amp, motor guy… great player,” Dion Dawkins said. “The only thing I can say is he might bring a little juice, but besides that… we’ll see.”

Watt said the Houston fans were his motivation to come back early, so Dawkins may be underselling the “juice” impact. A raucous Watt pregame introduction should be fully expected.

The Texans defensive numbers without him were abysmal in spots. They allowed the most yards per play in the NFL. They had the second-worst third down defense and the worst red zone defense.

Though Watt has not been on the field since before Halloween, the Bills think they know enough what difference he will make.

“He give you the same thing so you know what to expect from JJ Watt. He’s going to do what he do,” Spain said. “They make sure he’s singled up on somebody and he’ll free lance.”

“It’ll be a real competitive environment,” Morse said. “It’s the playoffs and his first game back. Understand that we’ll face a great competitor and a great player come Saturday and we’ll have to match his intensity.”

There are only so many schemes you can dream up to deal with Watt. This is the playoffs. Sometimes, the Bills are just going to have to outplay a great player.

“If you’re 1 on 1 with him,” Spain said. “You’re just gonna have to man up and block him.”