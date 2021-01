Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Bills will face the Ravens in the Divisional Round at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in Orchard Park.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime to earn a trip to Kansas City. The Steelers loss opened the door for Baltimore to come to Bills Stadium.

Ravens QB and former MVP Lamar Jackson won his first playoff game today 20-13 over the Tennessee Titans. He led all rushers with 16 carries and 136 yards, including a 49 yard touchdown run at the end of the first half.