ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills look to rebound from Monday night’s disastrous loss to the Jets, when they host the Raiders Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
The Raiders, meantime, are 1-0 after edging out the Broncos 17-16 in week one.
Gametime is 1 p.m. and if you’re not heading down the Thruway, you can watch it on News 8 WROC.
Coverage starts with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 11:30 a.m. before CBS and the NFL Today crew takes over at noon.
The Bills vs Raiders are game one of a doubleheader on WROC and CBS. At 4:25 p.m., the Jets are back, this time visiting the Cowboys, who had a big win of their own in week one, destroying the Giants 40-0.