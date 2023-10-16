ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills win over the Giants wasn’t supposed to come down to the last play. Bills Mafia is hoping for an easier time of it this Sunday against the 1-5 New England Patriots.

The Bills travel to Gillette Stadium Sunday for a 1 p.m. game against their AFC East rivals. This match-up may be more noteworthy for the time it’s being played than what’s on the line (although the Bills need to win every game to keep up with the 5-1 Dolphins).

This is the final 1 p.m. game for the Bills until New Year’s Eve, when they’ll host these same Patriots at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

The next three games on the Bills schedule are all at night:

Thursday, 10/26 at 8:15 p.m. at home against Tampa Bay

Sunday, 11/05 at 8:20 p.m. in Cincinatti against the Bengals

Monday, 11/13 at 8:15 p.m. at home against Denver

Back to this Sunday, the Bills vs Pats is part of a CBS doubleheader. At 4:25 p.m. it’s the Chargers at the Chiefs.

Start your Sunday coverage with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 11:30 a.m. on News 8 WROC, followed by the NFL Today at noon.