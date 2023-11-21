ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now it gets really hard. The Bills begin the toughest part of their schedule Sunday, heading to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

The Eagles have the best record in the league (9-1) and are coming off a Super Bowl-avenging win against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Gametime is 4:25 p.m. and once again you can watch it on News 8 WROC. For the second week in a row, CBS has its lead broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson calling the action.

It doesn’t get any easier as the Bills (6-5) head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for another 4:25 p.m. game on December 10 (again on WROC).

Fortunately, the two games are separated by a bye week.

The Bills schedule for the remainder of the season looks like this:

Sunday, December 17 — 4:25 p.m. home against Dallas (FOX)

Saturday, December 23 — 8:00 p.m. in LA against the Chargers (Peacock)

Sunday, December 31 — 1:00 p.m. home against New England (CBS)

January 6 or 7 — TBD in Miami against the Dolphins (TBD)

Sidenote: If you’re tempted to make a road trip to Philly, just a heads-up on tickets. Prices start in the $300s for upper deck seats on Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats.