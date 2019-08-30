Bills stage another crazy preseason finale rally

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 29: David Sills #1 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Minnesota 27 to 23. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

No one circles the wagons down three scores in the fourth preseason game like the Buffalo Bills.

Tyree Jackson hit David Sills with an eight yard TD pass with eight seconds to cap a three touchdown in the final 3:53 rally and give Buffalo a 27-23 win over the Vikings.

The win capped the first 4-0 preseason in Bills history.

Nearly half the Bills roster sat this game out, including all the offensive and defensive starters. However, when the backups started to rally, those same starters were jumping around on the sidelines as their biggest fans.

“It was awesome. That’s how it’s been since I’ve been here,” Jackson said. “It’s been a really close-knit team. Everybody cares for each other. Everyone is proud of each other when they have success. I really didn’t expect anything less from the guys in this locker room. Everyone cares for each other.”

It’s the second preseason in a row that finished with a crazy win for Buffalo.

In 2018, A.J. McCarron erased a 27-3 deficit with four fourth quarter touchdowns. A Keith Towbridge touchdown catch with 13 seconds left was the game winner in a 28-27 victory.

Jackson started this year’s comeback with a six yard scramble TD run to close a 12-play, 75 yard drive. He fumbled as he reached the goal line, but had cracked the plane before losing control.

The Bills forced a quick three and out and scored again when Marcus Murphy ran back a punt 79 yards for another score.

Buffalo got the ball back for the final drive at their own 43 with just over a minute to play.

Jackson opened with a 15 yard scramble and hit Nick Easley for a 30 yard catch and run two plays later. A roughing the passer set Buffalo up in first and goal.

On the third try, Jackson found Sills for the winner.

“It just shows the fight of this team and the heart of this team all the way through,” kicker Stephen Hauschka said. He was one of the few starters who did play. “Even those guys–the 87th, 88th, 89th guys–how much they care about winning.”

Jackson finished 22 of 33 passing for 175 yards. He also ran for 78 yards and scored once each way.

“We’re excited for all those young guys that were out there and what a reaction from the sideline,” Sean McDermott said. “I had a hard time keeping the guys back. It just shows you the love that they have for one another.”

Next up for the Bills is roster cut down day. The team must get from 88 players down to 53 by 4pm on Saturday.

The regular season opener is a week from Sunday in the Meadowlands against the Jets.