Bills return seven players to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 29: Christian Wade #45 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball as Nathan Meadors #44 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to make a tackle during the second half of a preseason game at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Minnesota 27 to 23. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After releasing 31 players from the roster, the Buffalo Bills were able to sign seven to their practice squad, including WR Duke Williams, CB Cam Lewis, OL Erik Magnuson, DE Eddie Yarbrough, TE Nate Becker, DT Kyle Peko, and RB Christian Wade.

“You’re crossing your fingers that you can you have your wish list of every guy that you want back but rarely do you get them all back,” said general manager Brandon Beane. “We were fortunate to get these guys.”

As a member of the NFL International Player Pathway program, Wade is roster exempt. He will join the Bills practice squad as the 11th member and cannot be brought up to the 53-man roster.

Beane hopes to pull a quarterback off of the waivers to add to the practice squad after releasing former University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson.