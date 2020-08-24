Bills QB Josh Allen says ‘the timing is getting there’ with WR Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during a passing drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – All eyes are on Stefon Diggs as he goes through his first training camp with the Bills.

“He’s a guy who can adjust and do some freakish things on the football field,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.

It seems like every zoom call with Josh Allen or Sean McDermott, Diggs’ name gets brought up but that’s because he’s expected to be such a huge part of this offense. Finally they have a legitimate number one wide receiver and a true down field, deep threat.

And Allen says they’re starting to get on the same page as camp goes along. Allen said the timing is “getting there”.

“Obviously with the limited amount of time and the reps that we’ve had as far as watching film goes we’re a little behind on that but that’s gonna change here,” Allen said.

#Bills QB Josh Allen says the timing is getting there with Stefon Diggs: "I think right now the things that he's able to do, I'm reading him extremely well, he's made some crazy plays already." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/jzlG702KSm — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 24, 2020

The Bills just wrapped up the first week they were allowed to be in pads at camp. And it’s not just the timing with Diggs and Allen that’s coming together, but he says the offense as a whole is starting to mesh.

“I think we’re moving at a good pace. I think what Coach Daboll’s been doing and our coaching staff implementing the offense that we have I think has been pretty smooth. I think we’ve got a good base of what we want to do this season,” Allen explained.

“We’re still kind of tinkering with a few different ideas and again that’s gonna take practice reps and we’re gonna have to adjust in game sometimes but I do feel good about with where we’re at. We’re not anywhere near where we wanna be or where we need to be at but that comes with again timing and repetition.”

Many starting jobs on the offense are locked in with so many players returning. But one question mark is who will start and where on the right side of the offensive line. Right guard Jon Feliciano is out with a pec injury and is expected to miss two to three months. Then there’s the question of where Cody Ford will play. He started at right tackle last year but he could move inside.



“I think they’ve been doing a good job and I think with the absence of Jon [Feliciano] you know we miss him from a leadership standpoint and just having a guy like that in the locker room so hopefully he gets back soon and gets healed up because we miss him,” Allen said.

“But the guys they’ve been putting out there, I know it’s been a different rotation on the right side and we’re kind of figuring out from our center to our left tackle so there’s still some things that our guys are battling out right now and coaches want to see what the guys can do but I think the continuity between everybody that’s kind of been rotated in has been fantastic.”