Bills players staying positive ahead of roster cuts

Week four of the preseason means roster cuts are right around the corner. Bills hopefuls have a few days left to make a lasting impression before Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, and staff make their final decisions for the 53-man roster.

Each player on the cusp knows they need to leave it all out on the field, but ultimately it’s out of their control.

“I can just control my efforts, my energy and how I play on the field,” said Isaiah McKenzie. “When it’s Saturday and time for cuts, it’s something I can’t really think about, nothing I can really say or do.”

The pressure also brings out the best in the guys, inspiring them to be the best they can at practice and during Thursday’s game.

“I’m gonna continue to work hard, practice each and every day,” said Duke Williams.

McDermott sees this hard decision as a good thing for the team, as it is evidence the quality of the team is rising.