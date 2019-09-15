Bills make team history in win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 15: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Micah Hyde did not know the Bills had made history Sunday.

For the first time ever, the Bills are 2-0 after opening the season with two games on the road. To be fair, it’s only the fifth time ever the Bills had to play twice before a game in Orchard Park.

It’s still history.

The game had to be a dream for Sean McDermott. The offense picked the defense up with three straight TD drives after the Giants took an early 7-0 lead. The defense picked the special teams up with an interception after T.J. Jones hit a long second quarter punt return. The offense picked the defense up with a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter after the Giants had pulled within 21-14.

“It’s a true testament to Sean, Brandon (Beane) and the Pegulas of the people that they brought in here,” Harrison Phillips said. “We have a lot of unselfish players. That’s probably the reason that we haven’t lost in 2019.”

“The league put us in a non-ideal situation having to come back to New York two times in a row,” Jordan Poyer said. “This team handled it extremely well throughout the week. The focus has been amazing.”

Hyde also thinks the trip to Carolina in the preseason helped. It was easily the best week of the preseason for the Bills and he says they treated the two road trips to open the regular season the same way.

“We feel like we’re battle tested. We went down on a mission and we’re in this together,” Hyde said.

Lorenzo Alexander sees a different factor helping to create Buffalo’s historic start.

The Bills opened 2018 with a pair of blowout losses. The team never really recovered from that adversity, but Alexander thinks it taught the young guys how to rally in tough spots this year.

For the second straight week, the Bills had to come from behind to win.

“You want to start banking games early,” Alexander said. When it gets late in the year and you’re chasing playoff spots, you don’t want be playing from behind and feel like you have to win every single game,” Alexander said.

Not everyone was impressed with history. “2-0 is great, but it don’t mean nothing,” Shaq Lawson said. “After tomorrow, we’ll put this game behind us and move on to Cincinnati.”

Bills fans may nod at Lawson’s words. They have seen good starts fall apart before.

However, it’s at least another good sign that the McDermott/Beane regime has this team pointed in the right direction and is being fueled by the right players.

“It’s really cool being a young person in the league and that’s my only exposure to the league,” Phillips said. “I don’t know the “me” guys. I just know a team that’s built together and it’s really inspiring.”

History will feel that way.