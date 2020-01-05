Bills learn harsh playoff lesson

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Remember the early season questions about the quality of Bills wins? This was why.

This game against Houston was proceeding like all of those others for the Bills this season. The defense had the suffocation level turned up to heavy vacuum. The offense was moving in fits and starts, but had done enough to build a 16-0 lead.

The Bills should have known better than to trust a 16-0 lead.

They took their customary sweet time burying an opponent and this time, the opponent buried them. Starting with J.J. Watt on Josh Allen.

This time, the second half Allen fumble was not recovered by the Bills. Instead, it was turned into three key points.

This time, there were no gifts from the other team’s kicker.

This time, the other quarterback wasn’t Dwayne Haskins or Brandon Allen or some guy named Duck.

This time, the team Buffalo let hang around had the pieces to make them pay.

Watt and DeAndre Hopkins had their moments, but by “pieces”, we really mean “Deshaun Watson”.

Any blown lead of that size requires a variety of factors to go the wrong way, so the Bills absolutely share some blame. However, the majority of this defeat should be one giant cap tip to a great quarterback having a superhuman day.

Or, at least a superhuman half. Ok, maybe 25 minutes.

The fact we can mitigate Watson’s performance a bit only exacerbates the point that Buffalo’s 2019 formula has a ceiling.

When Sean McDermott tries to serve two masters by slow-playing scoring drives at the end of a half, that might beat a Washington. When the offense goes bye-bye for 30 minutes at a time, that might beat a Miami. When Allen puts the ball on the ground more than a point guard, that might beat a Cincinnati.

None of it worked in the playoffs.

Micah Hyde still is right about the Bills not needing to apologize for wins. The question was never if the Bills “deserved” those wins or somehow should give them back. The question was whether the wins would keep coming when the competition got tough.

Victories in Dallas and Pittsburgh seemed to assuage any doubts. Those two teams were certainly steps up in quality. However, they may have been fool’s gold. Both the Steelers and Cowboys turned out to be 8-8 squads who were home this weekend just like the rest of the flotsam among Buffalo’s victim list.

They weren’t tough competition, just tough-ER.

This 2019 season will go down as a colossal success for the Bills, but it will also go down without a real quality win. The only team Buffalo beat who finished with a winning record was the Titans. They beat the old Marcus Mariota Titans, not the new and improved Ryan Tannehill Titans.

To get the wins that really change legacies, the Bills still need large strides on offense. That goes especially for the quarterback.

Allen’s first playoff game was a bit of a Rorschach test. He hammered Houston for 92 yards rushing and led an overtime forcing field goal drive and hit that amazing across the body third down pass to Devin Singletary in OT.

He also took 33 yards of sacks on two plays to blow a tying field goal try and needed a defensive bailout to finally get the tie. He threw 22 incompletions and led a passing game that was almost entirely incompetent in overtime, outside the Singletary play.

It’s the kind of day from a quarterback that works when the defense isn’t allowing more than two touchdowns, but didn’t work in the playoffs.

2019 was a gigantic step for the Bills when they proved an ability to win lots of games and hang with just about any team in the league.

It’s also a step they can’t stand on forever. Which is, essentially, what those midseason questions became about.