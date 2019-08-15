Bills keep it fresh with Panthers practices

Variety is often called ‘the spice of life.’ This week the Buffalo Bills are finding this to be the case.

Keeping things fresh is one of the reasons the Bills are holding joint practices with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander says practicing against the Panthers allows the defense to try new things.

“Now you’re practicing against different guys that may have some other weaknesses you’re forced to be out of your comfort zone, and work on some tools you can add to your tool belt,” said Alexander.

The benefits of practice against different opponents are not just felt by the defense. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll says this is an opportunity to expose the offense to something new.

“We get a variety of different looks that maybe you didn’t get for the past two or three weeks up at training camp,” Daboll said. “So the communication process is very important. The more looks we can get, the better it is for us.”

The Bills did not practice today instead having a walkthrough. They will play their next preseason game Friday against the Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

You can watch the game only on WROC Channel 8 coverage begins at 6:30 PM.

The Bills won their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts 24-16 at New Era Field.