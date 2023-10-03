ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Like it or not, the Bills are in London this week, and that means a change in plans for this “home” game and your Sunday routine.

The venue is Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and gametime is 9:30 a.m. against the 2-2 Jaguars, who played in London last weekend as well. (Beating the Falcons 23-7 in Wembley Stadium).

So if you’re not already on a plane, you should note that the game will be carried by the NFL Network. That means streaming, cable or satellite. It is not on broadcast television.

If you thought the lead-up for the Dolphins game was big, wait until you hear what we have planned for London. THREE special editions of Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday, a full hour from 9 – 10 a.m.

Wheel of Fortune Friday will be moved to 3:07 a.m.

With a not-so-great weather forecast, you might as well make a day of it Sunday, with an NFL doubleheader on News 8 WROC.

CBS Sunday (10/8) doubleheader on WROC

1 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh

4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota

As we know, this season the Bills schedule is all over the place. After Jacksonville, the Bills are back at Highmark Stadium for an 8:20 Sunday night game against the Giants. The only two remaining 1 p.m. start times are both against the Patriots, first on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium. Then back home on New Year’s Eve. Click here for the full schedule.