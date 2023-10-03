ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Like it or not, the Bills are in London this week, and that means a change in plans for this “home” game and your Sunday routine.

The venue is Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and gametime is 9:30 a.m. against the 2-2 Jaguars, who played in London last weekend as well. (Beating the Falcons 23-7 in Wembley Stadium).

So if you’re not already on a plane, you should note that the game will be carried by the NFL Network. That means streaming, cable or satellite. It is not on broadcast television.

If you thought the lead-up for the Dolphins game was big, wait until you hear what we have planned for London. THREE special editions of Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday, a full hour from 9 – 10 a.m.

Wheel of Fortune Friday will be moved to 3:07 a.m.

With a not-so-great weather forecast, you might as well make a day of it Sunday, with an NFL doubleheader on News 8 WROC.

CBS Sunday (10/8) doubleheader on WROC

1 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh

4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota

Latest Bills News

As we know, this season the Bills schedule is all over the place. After Jacksonville, the Bills are back at Highmark Stadium for an 8:20 Sunday night game against the Giants. The only two remaining 1 p.m. start times are both against the Patriots, first on Sunday, October 22 at Gillette Stadium. Then back home on New Year’s Eve. Click here for the full schedule.