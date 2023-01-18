ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, the Bills held a walkthrough practice which is a lighter day for the team, Gabe Davis was pushing himself afterward. He spent a solid half hour on the jugs gun, catching footballs over and over.

He said later the motivation was two reasons. One professional and one very personal.

“Von had put the Super Bowl trophy over in the locker room,” said Miller. “He said ‘You’d do anything for it.’ Kind of reminded me of what we need to do to get there and I’m going to try my best to show the guys they can trust me and do the extra work.”

Davis said is mother wrote him a letter after the game Sunday which included a picture of him when he was nine years old.

“My Mom wrote me a letter to reminding me where I came from and how blessed I am to be in the position I am in,” said Davis. “Remember why I’m doing what I’m doing and also just remember where it all came from.”

When Davis was nine years old, he wanted to quit playing football because he did not like the contact on the field and relayed the message to his Mom.

“She said if you quit now you’ll quit the rest of your life,” said Davis. “In everything that you do, when it comes to when you have struggles and whatever you do.”

At just nine years of age, Davis said that talk was the turning point in his life.

“Like well got to grind it out,” said Davis. “I saw my Mom sacrifice everything for us and I was like I got to sacrifice everything for the family too. That was in my head.”

Davis added that his mom reminded him to be humble, to be the person he is and the remember how blessed he is to be in the NFL.

“There’s a lot at risk here. Just trying to put all the work in I can for the guys to able to trust me,” said Davis.