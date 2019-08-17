Bills end Carolina trip with a preseason win

A week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers ended with a 27-14 win in the Bills’ second preseason game.

LeSean McCoy scored the first touchdown of the game in his preseason debut, getting the ball rolling for the Bills.

Though he only played for a quarter, Josh Allen put up strong numbers – 9/11 for 102 yards.

Tommy Sweeney stood out playing as starting tight end, with 47 yards on two receptions. He rounds out a largely injured tight end corps.

One of the biggest plays of the game came in the second quarter as Kevin Johnson intercepted Kyle Allen and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown, making it a 17-0 game.

The defense held the Panthers to field goals until the fourth quarter, when Rashad Ross scored the lone touchdown.

The Bills travel to Detroit for their third preseason game against the Lions on August 23.