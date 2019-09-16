Bills Decompress: Winning the Bills Way

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 high-fives Tommy Sweeney #89 after the Buffalo Bills score a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

That was the Billsiest Bills win ever.

Sean McDermott’s smile on the plane ride home isn’t just ear to ear, the corners of his mouth are probably meeting at the top of his head.

There was no superstar for the Bills against the Giants.

Eight different receivers caught passes. Five caught passes for first downs.

Frank Gore had 68 yards rushing. Devin Singletary had 57. Both scored touchdowns.

Eight different guys has a pass knocked away on defense. The defensive line and the secondary each recorded interceptions. Even the one sack was split.

My personal favorite was the 98 yard touchdown drive. It officially went in the books as a seven play drive, but there were really eight plays with one negated by a penalty.

All eight were different touches. It went like this:

Pat DiMarco run, John Brown pass, Frank Gore pass, Frank Gore run, Zay Jones pass, Josh Allen run (negated by a holding penalty), Cole Beasley pass, Isaiah McKenzie kinda sorta pass for a touchdown.

Seven different ball carriers. Nothing repeated. Everyone pitching in.

It’s like the gold standard of “doing your 1/11th”.

It wasn’t just the individuals either. The Bills three phases spent the whole game stepping up when necessary.

The defense gets shredded on the opening drive and the offense responds with three straight touchdown drives.

The special teams give up a long punt return, and the defense responds with a turnover.

The defense gives up a long second half touchdown drive that allowed the Giants within a score, and the offense responds with another TD of their own.

This is exactly how McDermott planned it. How he wants it. He’s a firm “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts” guy.

I’m not sure if this Bills team has a star yet. They have a few candidates, including Allen. I thought this Giants game was his best ever.

Over a 60 percent completion rate. 274 total yards. He took advantage of a terrible Giants secondary like a pro should with a couple of eye popping throws: the first half 18 yard toss on the run in a small window to Dawson Knox and the fourth quarter escape and throw to Brown that converted a huge third down.

Competent, in control, with a healthy amount of game changing plays.

Still, he’s not a star yet.

I’ll admit I don’t buy into the “culture over strategy” McDermott philosophy. I’ll take a team full of stars all day. Give me talent first and we’ll make the rest work.

I still think the Bills need more talent to really be competitive with the best teams in the league and probably be a playoff team this year. Deep down, the Bills may even believe it, too.

Even then, the Bills won’t be about simply finding the best talent.

And being Billsy is working out pretty darn good so far.