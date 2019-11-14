Bills coaching staff still confident despite offensive struggles

The Bills only scored 16 points in Cleveland, as they lost their third game of the season.

This week, Sean McDermott sat his offense down and told them to play fearless, be free in their play.

“To have that green light, that confidence from him still, that means a lot,” said Josh Allen. “Not saying I’m going to go out there and be reckless, they’re two different terms for a reason. Just being very aware of everything, and not being gun-shy about anything.”

Even with this season’s struggles, McDermott knows his offense is highly capable.

“Move the ball, score points,” said McDermott. “If we don’t do that, I’m frustrated.”

Many fans are frustrated with Josh Allen’s inability to complete a deep ball. He has not thrown a pass for more than thirty yards this season. Allen said after the loss to the Browns, he was anxious about under-throwing his receivers or being intercepted.

“He’s trying to make adjustments to his game,” said McDermott. “You learn through scars and every scar has a story. And so, you want to continue to grow.”