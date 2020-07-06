1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Big stick: Lindor focused on season, not future in Cleveland

by: TOM WITHERS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor prepares to bat during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is religiously following baseball’s COVID-19 protocols — social distancing, masks, temperature checks, you name it. He’s making sure others do the same.

So on Monday, after taking batting practice at Progressive Field, Lindor urged manager Terry Francona to clean his hands — with pine tar.

Lindor pranked his manager by switching a spray bottle of hand sanitizer with one filled with the adhesive hitters use to better grip their bat.

Needless to say, Francona wasn’t totally amused.

“We almost wanted to release him,” Francona cracked. “I may not be able to get up off this table. I’ve used rubbing alcohol, I’ve used tape remover. It’s everywhere.”

Jokes aside, Lindor has his own sticky situation in Cleveland.

The All-Star’s future with the Indians remains a touchy topic, whether the team plays 60 games this season or not again until 2021. Lindor is under the club’s contractual control through next season, but the Indians aren’t going to be able to afford what the 26-year-old can earn as a free agent, so Cleveland has to consider trading away the franchise’s best player for prospects before he walks away,

That could happen before the new Aug. 31 trading deadline or following this season, assuming there is one.

Lindor has turned down previous offers by the Indians and he broke off negotiations with the club before training camp in Arizona was shut down in March by the pandemic. Now, he’s facing the prospect of playing his final season in Cleveland without fans cheering him on.

“I haven’t really thought of it that way,” he said. “I’m just excited and happy to be able to play the game. God willing, we have a chance of starting the season at some point and we as people need to do a better job at protecting each other, respecting each others’ space and not continue to contaminate or spread the virus so that fans can be allowed in stadiums at some point this year.”

While baseball was shut down, Lindor stayed in shape while working out at his home in Florida. There was ample time for him to reflect on his future, but Lindor said his priorities have been shifted by the virus outbreak and his determination to play in 2020.

“I haven’t really thought about what’s going to happen after this year or the middle of this year or next season to be honest,” he said. “I haven’t thought about that because there’s plenty of other things that I’ve got to think of, and one is this pandemic.”

Lindor was troubled by the spike in positive test cases, which came after states began easing restrictions and re-opening to jump start the economy.

Lindor believes the only way to slow the virus and eventually defeat it is being a good teammate.

“We don’t have to live in fear,” he said. “Don’t live in fear. But respect your neighbor. Respect your surroundings because you might be one person who is super healthy and nothing will happen to you. But somebody else is not as fortunate as you are, so understanding that taking care of yourself or taking care of someone else’s life is huge.

“I’ve been thinking more about that and all of the changes we have to make for the team to move forward than whether I’m going to be in Cleveland or not. That’s got to be way down the list.”

Lindor is optimistic that the shortened season will be played, as long as players follow the rules.

“If we take care of each other, I think we have a good chance,” he said.

The Indians began the second week of Training Camp 2.0 workouts in their downtown ballpark on another hot, humid day in Northeast Ohio. No one was complaining about the heat as the crack of the bat echoed through the empty stadium.

It’s far from being business as usual, but pitcher Adam Plutko said there were some familiar sights that made him smile.

“I watched Francisco Lindor field groundballs today and it was just mesmerizing to see it again,” he said.

NOTES: Francona received positive and negative feedback for his comment that it’s “time to move forward” for the Indians, who are considering changing their nickname. “I will admit that there are people that got my email that I didn’t realize had the ability to get to my email,” he said. “So for that segment of the population, thanks for sharing your opinions. I actually had some really, really, really thoughtful texts and emails, too.” Lindor also is in favor of a name change. “I’m open for a change in name if it’s going to bring love and happiness and more peace to the world,” he said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

