1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Belmont sets pace for Triple Crown, with Tiz the Law favored

Sports

by: BETH HARRIS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Robin Smullen, left, and Juan Barajas Saldana walk Belmont Stakes hopeful Tiz the Law around the paddock at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

It’s been 17 years since Jack Knowlton and his Sackatoga Stable pals rode yellow school buses to the Belmont Stakes. It was a rollicking party on wheels for the group that came to watch their colt Funny Cide try to sweep the Triple Crown.

It didn’t happen that day.

Now, the ownership group that buys just one or two New York-bred colts a year is back to try again with Tiz the Law. He’s the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont on Saturday, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March.

“I still wake up and kind of pinch myself and say it looks like lightning really has struck twice,” Knowlton said.

Tiz the Law is the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont, which kicks off what Knowlton calls a “backwards Triple Crown.” Instead of completing the series of three races run over five weeks, the Belmont is getting things started for the first time. The Kentucky Derby follows on Sept. 5, with the Preakness finishing up on Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law is the only horse in the race with Grade 1 stakes victories. He’ll try to buck history as the first New York-bred in 138 years to win the $1 million race. His 82-year-old trainer, Barclay Tagg, is chasing a win that eluded him in 2003 after Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness only to lose his Triple Crown bid in the Belmont.

“Tiz The Law has been the best 3-year-old since January basically, and he remains that,” retired Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey said. “He would have been favored in whatever Triple Crown race we ran first, so we have a superstar that we’re going to see on Saturday.”

This Belmont — rescheduled from June 6 — will be run at 1 1/8 miles, the first time since 1925 it won’t be its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles. The top four finishers earn Kentucky Derby qualifying points, including 150 to the winner.

“He’s a versatile horse. He can be there on the pace or sit off, so I can do whatever I want,” Tiz the Law’s jockey Manny Franco said. “He’s run here before and won and I think he likes the track, so that’s to our advantage.”

Rival trainer Mark Casse said, “If you beat him, you win.”

Casse saddles 6-1 shot Tap It to Win, trying to become the first trainer to win back-to-back in 24 years after taking last year’s Belmont with Sir Winston. Linda Rice oversees 15-1 shot Max Player. No woman has trained the winner of a Triple Crown race. Sole Volante is the early 9-2 second choice coming off a quick 10-day layoff. Dr Post is the 5-1 third choice in the wagering.

The date and distance aren’t the only things different about this Belmont. Adhering to dramatically new rules caused by COVID-19 means no owners or fans are allowed at the sprawling track that usually caps attendance at 90,000.

Knowlton hasn’t seen Tiz the Law race in person since Feb. 3 in Florida because of the pandemic. Undeterred, he and his group plan to watch on a restaurant patio in upstate Saratoga Springs.

“There is always a Sackatoga party in some way, shape or form,” Knowlton said.

There’s no Charlatan, Honor A. P., Maxfield or Nadal in the field because of injuries and sudden retirement. No Bob Baffert, the white-haired trainer of undefeated Charlatan and Nadal.

“In many ways I felt the Belmont was going to be the Kentucky Derby, the first time the best horses in training were going to be meeting each other,” Knowlton said. “Clearly, with Bob’s two horses and Maxfield out, there isn’t quite the star power we all expected.”

Without Baffert, fellow Hall of Famers Steve Asmussen, Casse, Bill Mott and Todd Pletcher will saddle half the field.

“It’s going to be a far different scene for sure,” Pletcher said. “It’s sad in some ways, but we’re grateful we’re getting an opportunity to run.”

NBC Sports is calling several audibles on its coverage. The network is using seven cameras instead of its usual 25, augmented by cameras from the New York Racing Association. Three jockeys will wear mics to enhance the racing sounds on a broadcast lacking crowd noise.

Larry Collmus will call the race from a platform in the third-floor grandstand, about 40 feet below his usual glass-enclosed perch.

The network has 50 people on-site rather than the 200 who worked last year, including Collmus and reporters Kenny Rice and Britney Eurton doing roaming interviews with boom mics from a social distance of 6 feet.

Host Mike Tirico and analyst Randy Moss will work from studios in Stamford, Connecticut. Bailey will check in from his Florida home, while Eddie Olczyk handicaps the race from his basement in Chicago.

With all the changes for horses and humans, Tiz the Law remains a calming presence.

“He seems to be the kind of horse that takes everything in stride,” Knowlton said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss