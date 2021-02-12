Basketball teams play in front of fans for first time in months

SPENCERPORT, NY (WROC)— Friday was a big night for high school basketball, with some teams playing in a game for the first time in months. The excitement was felt not only by players and coaches, but also parents and families.

High-risk winter sports like high school basketball are beginning their seasons this month

after the state updated its COVID-19 guidelines.

“It feels amazing to be back and to be able to have this opportunity to watch him play,” said Stephanie Harris, a Pennfield parent. “It is his senior year so it makes me feel good to watch him play and also watch some of my students play.”

“Being in front of a bigger crowd, which obviously you don’t get that big crowd now, but just having the parents there the ability to see the adults cheering them on, it really drives them to want to do better,” said Doug cook, Pennfield parent.

Spectators at games noticed the new guidelines, saying it makes the building noticeably quieter but otherwise normal.

“Everyone’s spaced out, wearing a mask, even the players, which I’m like oh my god I can’t breathe in this thing on a normal day how are they running up and down the court with it … “but other than that, it really was a regular basketball game,” said Harris.

Facilities have a list of guidelines to follow including; two spectators per player, 50% occupancy, six feet between spectators/family units, assigned seating where possible and face masks in all common areas.

Many believe the return of high-risk sports is not just about getting back on the courts, but keeping players mentally and physically healthy.

“They been struggling trying to figure out how to motivate themselves in school and this just, the excitement, the enthusiasm the motivation to now want to do better in school for their sports it’s just an amazing feeling,” said Cook.

Boys and girls basketball will have a closed sectional tournament, where the top eight teams in each classification will head to sectional tournaments.